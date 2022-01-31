To the Editor,
Why does your newspaper persist in perpetuating the misinformation that you rail against in your editorials?
A letter writer claims in your Jan. 24 edition that the Constitution gives states the right to set election laws. She’s partially correct.
Article One, Section Four reads: “The times, places and manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations, except as to the places of choosing Senators.”
Maintaining a newspaper with the integrity of professional wrestling must be exhausting, Mr. Scogin.
Paul Czarnecki
Georgetown
