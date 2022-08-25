To the Editor,
A recent article in the Graphic (and two subsequent letters to the editor) addressed the case of Commonwealth v. Gary Sexton. I have firsthand knowledge of the matter and am concerned about the way it is being presented in the paper.
Mr. Sexton was indicted under our prior Commonwealth’s Attorney, Gordie Shaw, for multiple sex offenses (including sodomy against children less than 12 years old). He was facing life in prison. His criminal acts had occurred over two decades before. Owing to the Commonwealth’s refusal to offer a lenient plea deal (and the need to investigate an out-of-state incident), the case could not be easily or quickly resolved.
Along with Victim’s Advocate Debbie Birdwhistell, I discussed the case at length with both of Mr. Sexton’s victims. Their contact information was kept in the case file, and the case file, pursuant to office policy, was kept in the same cabinet with all other active Scott County cases. Furthermore, Mr. Sexton’s case was regularly reviewed by the judge in open court and it remained an active case on the Second Division criminal docket from day one.
Before leaving the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in December 2018, I had scheduled Mr. Sexton’s case for a three-day trial to begin on June 17, 2019. On May 3, 2019, the newly-elected Commonwealth’s Attorney, Sharon Muse Johnson, and/or a representative of her office appeared in court before the judge on Ms. Sexton’s case. The upcoming trial was cancelled. It then took Ms. Muse Johnson and her assistant Rob Johnson (to whom she is married) about three additional years to resolve Mr. Sexton’s case. In 2022, Mr. Sexton was given a mere slap on the wrist, five years probated along with twelve months in the county jail.
The sentence Mr. Sexton received is in no way commiserate with the heinous crimes he committed nor does it accurately reflect the strength of the Commonwealth’s case. In less than a year Mr. Sexton will be back on the streets.
Keith Eardley
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, 2006-2018
