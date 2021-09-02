To the Editor,
The latest report indicated more than 100,000 Afghans will be arriving in the US. This is four times the population of Frankfort or twice the population of Scott County.
The new refugees will depend on the U.S. government for housing, food, etc. If past history is any indication, the refugees will be given free medical care via Medicare and given financial payments via Social Security by edict.
In the following year, Congress will complain that Social Security and Medicare are running out of money and benefits might be cut and/or increased payroll taxes will be required to keep the system afloat. No mention is made of the previous giveaway.
For those of us receiving Social Security, which we paid into for the last 40 working years, benefit reductions are unconscionable. For example, on a $10,000 gross payment, we already lose a minimum of $1500 per year in Medicate deduction. In addition, we have a federal income tax liability on 85% of the total. At a 15% tax rate, we give up another $1200 per year. Couple the state sales tax, on almost everything, and an inflation rate over 5% with projections it could hit 10%, we lose another $1100. So, what appears to be a $10,000 income is really a $6,200 income. A $20.000 Social Security benefit nets us $12,400 and so on for higher benefits.
If we give refugees monetary assistance, it should come from a separate congressional funding bill. For example, if each adult were to get $10,000 per year, we will pay $1,000,000,000 [one billion dollars] per year or about $40 billion over their lifetime.
This expenditure comes on top of the proposed 1.5 trillion infrastructure bill and the (as much as) 5.5 trillion social welfare bill. Contrary to the administration claims, economists tell us you can’t spend your way out of inflation, you must cut spending.
On a final note, the news media reported that a military base in Wisconsin that received a group of Afghans put out a request for interpreters to communicate with the newly arrived Afghan “interpreters?” Hmm.
D. Dziubakowski
Georgetown
