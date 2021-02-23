My grandfather book that I got for Christmas has some really tough questions. This week’s is one of those. The question from my granddaughter is, “What lessons did you learn about money that you want me to know?” The simple answer comes from a song from years past, “money can’t buy me love.” That is true, and money can’t buy happiness either. What are the lessons I learned about money? Let me share a couple of stories that I believe are the real lessons.
There was an old fisherman who would take his boat out early each day, before the sun had risen. He would fish a short while and then return to the dock. One day a young American tourist approached him, “Sir, you have such a great catch of fish but why is your boat only half full and why do you return so early?”
“Well,” explained the old fisherman, “I catch as much as I need to take care of my family, and then a little extra to sell.”
“But what do you do with the rest of your time,” the visitor asked.
“I go home and play with my kids, then take a nap with my wife in the afternoon, later in the evening I go to the village and play a little on my guitar with my friends. Believe me, I have a very full life.”
The visitor thought for a moment and then said, “But sir you could do a lot better. You see I have an MBA from Harvard and here’s what you could do. You could fish longer each day and soon you would have enough money to buy another boat and you could hire some people to work on it. You could keep this up and buy even more boats and move to a big city where you could incorporate and take your business public.”
“And how long will this take?” the fisherman asked.
“Oh, about20 to 25 years. But when you are finished you would be very rich.”
“Then what would I do?” the old fisherman again asked.
“Well, at that point you could retire to a small village, do a little fishing, play with your kids, take a nap with your wife and even play a little guitar with your friend.”
Let me give another example about the lessons I want you to learn. Joey was a youngster around 10 or 11 years old and we were returning from a wading trip on Elkhorn Creek. We had spent a few hours together and had caught our limit on smallmouth bass. On the way home, the subject about how much money Michael Jordan had just signed for when Joey said, “Daddy he could have anything he wants.”
My answer to him, “Do you think he is happier than us?”
Anyone that has followed Jordan’s life journey knows of the turmoil his life has been. His father was murdered, he had a drinking problem and gambling problem and was even out of basketball for almost a year. All the money in the world couldn’t bring his father back or give him peace.
So, Grace, the lessons I want you to learn are simple. Money can’t buy you love or happiness. And remember, life is about the journey not the destination.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
