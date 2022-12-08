To the Editor,
As our city council determines the future water rates for Scott County’s residents, there are several questions I believe you need to be asking, or that simply as a resident, I would like to know. Are you able to get these answers to the county prior to the next reading?
How much do the rate studies cost?
Could there possibly be any way to do a “special tax” or other creative measures to ensure this is not a permanent change? I know the basics in that the water company must be self-funded, but clearly they are not in any case.
Is the bond already taken out? It was unclear from some of Chase’s statements, and they seemed contradictory at times.
I would like a thorough review of the cost drivers. Chase claims that raw material has risen 95%. I would like to specifically know what raw materials those are, as well as what percentage of our rates those cost drivers impact. Resin and polymer have increased, yes, but not 95%. How is he calculating that? When was the last price increase they took for these raw materials? What negotiation did they do to mitigate the increase? Again, resin has not risen 95% this year. Copper has decreased in the last 6 months. I would like the city council to thoroughly vet any raw material drivers. I personally believe the numbers provided are artificially inflated. This is from my experience tracking indexes and pricing for my profession.
2023 is in theory expected to be a deflationary year. What calculations, if any, did they do to include that strategically? It seems they hedged extraordinarily high on everything.
Why haven’t any portions of their revenue gone toward infrastructure planning? I could be wrong, but it seemed as though that had not occurred, because it was a “young” system.
Did they start saving money in 2019 for the $58 million expected investment, or was their plan to pass the entirety of this onto the residents of Scott County? That is unacceptable if so. If they began saving, what amount is saved?
How in the world do you miscalculate 360 interest payments as 60? Who inside GMWSS was reviewing the engineering firm’s work, and why didn’t they catch it? Were they reviewing their work? If not, that is gross negligence. This needs to be audited.
How much are they spending on consultants? Is this in keeping with the industry? My concern is that we are filling the pockets of friends.
I understand the legal remedy will take quite some time, years even. However, if an increase is approved, and it seems Mayor Prather is dead set on passing the buck to us, without negotiating it down at all, there need to be caveats contractually that once legal remedies are received, raw material decreases, construction costs less than planned, or interest rates drop, our rates will be reduced. There needs to bi-annual or annual reviews with substantial documentation to verify we still need to be paying for GMWSS’s obsolete lack of management. This needs to come back to us, the residents, rather than be paid out as bonuses of executives at GMWSS, or even to their total bottom line, since we are the ones paying for their lack of planning.
While I understand Prather’s not wanting to delay, because it will only cost more per month if we wait, that is making an assumption all avenues before us fail. I believe that to be a rushed and invalid assumption, because I think too many of these numbers are not as accurate or as fully vetted as they should be by our elected city officials.
What measures is GMWSS making in house to soften this blow to residents? It didn’t sound like any. Are they considering leveraging their own assets? Selling assets?
What type of bond are they taking out? I would like documentation showing the current interest rate on the bond. Chase said the interest rate is currently between 4.5% to 5% and they are planning for 6.17%. The current treasury bond interest rate is 3.64%, according to my research.
Our city council needs to verify the accuracy of GMWSS numbers, especially in light of GMWSS’s obvious fiscal failures. Again, we are heading into a recession, and 2023 is theorized to be a deflationary year on many commodities. If we do enter a recession, the interest rate will lower, not inflate. 6.17% is too high for them to bill back to us, especially since that rate will likely never come to fruition.
There needs to be a rate review and clear expectations laid out for our water company, and an annual audit done on their books for some time. I know this would cost money, but again, they haven’t not, and by association, our elected officials have not instilled confidence in the residents for how they are managing the revenue they receive.
There needs to be an examination at the appropriate intervals on the benefits of a refinance for the bond, and the benefits of that need to be incorporated back in our water rates.
There needs to be a percentage set aside of revenue for the water company set aside for infrastructure. This needs to be enforced. Percentage needs to be determined collaboratively.
It is concerning that the state requirements are not being met. What fines, etc. are associated with this? It sounds like they have evaded fines so far from Frankfort. How long have we not met state reqs? That is another indicator, or should have been to them, that they needed to plan better than they had been.
What grants could they apply for? Have they attempted researching or applying for any?
I would like to know what options we have. I would like an audit done of GMWSS from the state level.
Bottom line, Mayor Prather is attempting to rush a decision that should not be rushed. It will cost the residents money to rush, and I believe if we slow down and do proper discovery work, we will find much of this can be mitigated.
This plan would put Scott County’s water rates at one of the highest in the state, if not the highest. I would like to know where this plan would rank us state-wide regarding rates. This will decrease the revenue for the county, because more people will move and not live here.
I personally would prefer that GMWSS be more realistic with their numbers, rather than inflate them, and if needed, come back and ask for more from us, rather than stick us with a rate that doesn’t pan out, that they will never lower. We all are aware that they are likely doing this so that they can better manage their money without having to change anything on their side. It appears from the outside looking in that they have not properly managed their money. I don’t believe we should be punished for that. I understand we will have to take AN increase. It is your job as elected to ask the questions I have posed, and others. It is also your job to make sure GMWSS does not dodge the questions asked, as he did several times at the reading the other night.
It is absurd that you would be given information one week ago, and be expected to make a final decision at a second reading. If that is how the government works, no wonder our money is so mismanaged.
I urge you to take the time to dig into this. Negotiate this on our behalf, since we cannot.
Mayor Prather, it feels as though you have a reason for wanting this passed through quickly. I am not able to discern what that reason is, but I ask that you give the council time, and the state, to dig into this. I also would ask that you not condescend to residents of Scott County like you did at the first reading, to at least one citizen.
Our residents are struggling enough as it is right now, with grocery prices, gas, and our electric bills. Please don’t just pass this through, and expect people to shoulder burdens they cannot carry. Negotiate.
Thank you for reading this, and getting back the answers to my questions.
Brandi Peterman
Scott County
