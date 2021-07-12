It’s summer and more and more motorcycle enthusiasts are taking to the roads.
For automobile drivers, watch for motorcycles on the roadway. Because of their profile, motorcycles are not as visible so motorists should take an extra moment to look before pulling out.
Also, when mowing grass, avoid blowing clippings onto the roadway as they make the road slippery and can cause accidents.
It is this time of year when attention returns to requiring helmets when riding on a motorcycle. Many motorcyclists do not like helmets because they are hot, heavy and sometimes inhibit hearing.
But there is proof helmets save lives.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over one-third (37 of every 100) if motorcycle deaths could have been prevented had they been wearing a helmet. That same report indicates brain damage for the survivors could have been reduced by as much as 65 percent.
Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia had universal motorcycle helmet laws in the mid-1970s. However, in 1975, the federal government eliminated penalties for states without universal helmet laws, and most states repealed the laws.
Today, only 19 states and Washington, D.C. require helmets when operating or riding on a motorcycle. Kentucky was one of those states until 1998, when its universal helmet law was repealed. Since that time, motorcycle deaths in Kentucky have increased by more than 50 percent.
State law requires helmets be worn by motorcyclists and riders under the age of 21, drivers who possess an instruction permit and operators who’ve had a license for less than a year.
Of the 1,275 motorcycle injuries sustained on Kentucky roads in 2014, 664 were not wearing a helmet. Of the 76 fatalities, 46 percent were not wearing a helmet, according to the NHTSA.
Nationwide, 65 percent of the motorcyclists who died in states without a universal helmet law were not wearing a helmet — compared to 9 percent of the deaths in states with a universal helmet law.
Opponents of a universal helmet law claim such requirements are a violation of their individual rights, but the facts indicate that safety must be a priority.
We urge lawmakers to revisit establishing a universal motorcycle helmet law in Kentucky. Lives are at stake.
