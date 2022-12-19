The University of Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball squad gave its fans a timely stocking stuffer on Wednesday with the team’s first win of the season, beating the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at the KFC Yum Center.

UofL’s health care system should follow suit and offer taxpayers some Christmas joy by fully repaying the $35 million borrowed from the commonwealth under the auspices of needing the money to purchase Kentucky One Health’s assets, including Jewish Hospital.

