To the Editor,
When it comes to the upcoming election, the Coroner’s race is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, on the ballot. It’s huge because it’s an office that’s been held by the same person for almost 20 years and because of the way that the Coroner’s office is so negatively looked upon by the community and media right now.
The Coroner is one of the most trying, emotional and important jobs in the city. It takes someone special to serve as Coroner. I, myself served as a Deputy Coroner for almost two years until I recently stepped away, so I know what the job entails and it’s importance. We have three candidates running, two of which I work alongside of as a DC. The other, a retired fireman. All three are good people. I have a really big problem with the negative letters to the editor written to this paper and posted on social media by a candidate and another person who currently holds a badge as a Deputy Coroner, but hardly ever does her job, blatantly taking punches at the integrity of another candidate, Lana Pennington.
The letters and posts, in case you’ve missed them, have questioned and condemned Lana for being involved in other business endeavors and whether or not she will truly be a full time Coroner, if elected. This current DC has no business writing negative letters and posting negative posts on social media, especially when she’s shown a true lack of integrity, dedication, reliability and professionalism as a Deputy Coroner. She for one, shouldn’t write or post anything that she exhibits more than any other DC. When you serve as a DC and you can’t go out on well over 3/4 of the calls you’re asked to go out on, because you’re involved in too many other “things”, then you have no right to question someone else on the same matter. Practice what you preach. Not the current Coroner or the incoming Coroner will ever go on every call 24/7, 365 days a year. You know why? You don’t have to as Coroner. You can still have a normal life. That’s why you surround yourself with reliable, dedicated, professional people as your Deputies and train them thoroughly in every aspect of the Coroner’s responsibilities and duties.
I’ll say this too, having medical experience has no bearing and carries absolutely no weight in performing the duties of Coroner. Sure, there’s some training, but the training is merely to get and keep your certification. And, in these training sessions, there is never any training on anything medical. The only “real” qualifications that are needed as Coroner are knowledge of the job, and, most importantly, a huge and compassionate heart. The Coroner is on a scene to do the final pronouncing of death and to ease the minds of the family of the deceased. The Coroner’s main objective should be to know, that when they leave that scene, that they’ve done anything and everything to comfort the family of the deceased during one of the most traumatic and devastating times of their lives.
To me, when you, as a candidate write or post negatively about your opponent and get someone else to do it too, it’s a sure sign of a lack of integrity and desperation. Is that what we want in the Coroner’s office? I think not. Especially with all the negative that already surrounds the Coroner’s office. Although being involved in other business endeavors (because the Coroner’s position only pays “part time” pay), makes anyone have doubts about the professionalism, dedication, reliability and compassion that Lana Pennington has and will have, if elected, put those doubts away. What you should be doubting is the integrity of people that run a dirty and “drag you through the mud” campaign. You will never get any of that from Lana or Chad Halsey.
Remember, everyone needs to vote, cause your vote counts. So, please set aside a few minutes to get to your polls on Election Day.
Mike Varney
Georgetown
