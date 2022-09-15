On Sunday, September 11, America stood in remembrance of the lives lost on September 11, 2001, in the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and an open field in Pennsylvania.
It’s difficult to believe we’re over two decades removed from that tragic day in our nation’s history. Let us pray for comfort and peace for the families who lost loved ones.
To honor the 2,977 souls who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, the Senate stood in unison during the 2021 legislative session to commemorate the 20th anniversary. It urged all Kentuckians to remember not only the pain and loss that occurred on that awful day but also the American courage to rise above and overcome in our darkest hour. I ask you to join my colleagues and me as we reflect on the eloquent words of our collective resolution, and never forget.
Never forget American Airlines Flight 11, which crashed into the World Trade Center North Tower, beginning a series of terrorist attacks that would prove to be the deadliest in human history.
Never forget United Flight 175, which crashed into the World Trade Center South Tower.
Never forget American Airlines Flight 77, which crashed into the Pentagon, created a path of destruction and placed the remainder of Washington, D.C. on high alert.
Never forget the field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed, killing 33 passengers and seven crew members, with those aboard courageously overtaking the hijackers and saving even more innocent lives.
Never forget the trauma — emotional and environmental — which still lingers 21 years later, even as the buildings that were damaged or destroyed have been rebuilt.
Never forget the American spirit that in our hour of greatest need, when hope seems the most unattainable, we come together to build a better future.
It is also true that now, when our country seems so divided along political and ideological lines, we still have in each of us that potential to see the absolute good in our fellow Americans, and to unite in the face of stark division.
In reflection on the 21st anniversary of 9/11, let’s seek the good in our fellow Americans. We owe it to those we have lost and those who sacrificed so much.
Damon Thayer represents the 17th Senate District, including southern Kenton County, northwestern Fayette County and all of Grant and Scott Counties.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.