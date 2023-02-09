There was nothing more predictable than an 80s sitcom. Network executives had a tried-and-true formula from which they seldom veered. Professional mom, goofball dad, studious kid with either a sibling or friend who was up to some hijinks . . . and “a very special episode” when it came time to start thinking about the Emmy Awards. Occasionally you got something with an alien, robot or even talking dinosaurs. But they even fit into the mold that was set. 

I’ve revisited some of these shows in the past few years as I’ve introduced my kids to them. I find myself thinking it’s a bit ironic when Full House comes on and theme song leads with “Whatever happened to predictability?” It was right there, plastered on the script. Even with a catch phrase. “How Rude!”

