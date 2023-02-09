There was nothing more predictable than an 80s sitcom. Network executives had a tried-and-true formula from which they seldom veered. Professional mom, goofball dad, studious kid with either a sibling or friend who was up to some hijinks . . . and “a very special episode” when it came time to start thinking about the Emmy Awards. Occasionally you got something with an alien, robot or even talking dinosaurs. But they even fit into the mold that was set.
I’ve revisited some of these shows in the past few years as I’ve introduced my kids to them. I find myself thinking it’s a bit ironic when Full House comes on and theme song leads with “Whatever happened to predictability?” It was right there, plastered on the script. Even with a catch phrase. “How Rude!”
The writers were using predictability as a form of nostalgia, referencing a time that people knew what was likely going to come next. For some that was good, for others bad. Either way, I guess I can see some comfort in knowing what is around the corner.
Is predictability a positive though? In a consumer driven society, plenty of those looking to make money think so at least. That’s why they have invested so much into data mining. Know that time you searched for a grill online and now every time you get on the internet you see information about grills? Or when you looked up a beach and you suddenly get messages about resorts near there? What about when were trying to find a recipe and instantly, you’re getting inundated with ads for certain ingredients?
That’s not karma or déjà vu. It’s the result of data mining and complex algorithms that are meant to target those who are most interested in purchasing a certain item. Especially for niche products, it’s much more effective than mailing a sales circular to a “current resident.”
The strategy has extended further than simply shopping though. We now get targeted because of our patterns in so many ways. Buy a bag of granola off Amazon and you’re more likely to get a solicitation letter from the Sierra Club. Search for the nearest taxidermist and the NRA will find you. Political parties will target you based on no more than magazines to which you subscribe.
Is that what we have become? Are our brains no more than a series of 1s and 0s taking the predictable path in a world with more options than ever before? Do we do what is expected of us most of the time because . . . well, just because?
For the most part, probably. Think about the cereal aisle at your grocery store. Now stop and think about what I just said, there is an entire aisle dedicated to cereal. I talked to an immigrant to the United States once who said that was what surprised him the most about our nation; the endless supply of food, especially represented by the variety and sheer number of boxes in the cereal aisle. With all that variety though, when was the last time you tried a new cereal? Most people simply stick to one they already know they like. Which is quite predictable.
Honestly, I may be an incredibly predictable person. But the truth is I abhor that fact. I don’t want to be judged upon my purchase habits. I don’t want to be stereotyped by what I read or watch. I don’t like people to assume my political views based upon my music tastes or vice versa. My interests run a wide gambit and I don’t want assumptions made because of just some of them.
I want to be the person who can go to the opera and a greasy pig contest and enjoy both. I want to be the person who can have subscriptions to both The Atlantic and MAD magazine. I want to feel equally comfortable in a suit and tie or a ratty jeans and broken down t-shirt combo. I simply want to be me.
Edward Whitacre, the former CEO of both General Motors and AT&T, lays it out this way: “Be willing to step outside your comfort zone once in a while; take the risks in life that seem worth taking. The ride might not be as predictable if you’d just planted your feet and stayed put, but it will be a heck of a lot more interesting.”
That’s what I want; a life full of experiences that I might not have had if I always do what is predictable.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.