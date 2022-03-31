This session of the Kentucky General Assembly has not always offered promising results, but as the days in the session wind down, there has been several pieces of good news for Scott County.
Two pieces of legislation in particular promise to have a long and lasting impact for our community, and especially for some of our most vulnerable citizens.
Midweek, legislation passed the House and is now heading to the governor creating a second Family Court judge seat for the 14th Judicial District. Although the 14th Judicial District covers Woodford and Bourbon counties, make no mistake the real need for another Family Court judge is in Scott County. Family Court Judge Lisa Morgan has struggled to manage a court docket that has increased substantially as our community has grown.
Family Court cases are sensitive, but they also must be heard in a timely manner. These include child custody cases in which a child’s welfare and future may hang in the balance. These cases include domestic abuse, substance abuse, child support, as well as divorce. State statues have time requirements in which cases must be heard and how often adding strains to a docket that is already overburdened.
Last year, a bill that would create a second Family Court judge seat did not pass the session. During hearings for that bill last year, Morgan testified there were over 4,000 active cases on the docket.
The bill that passed this session will not include an appointment, but the election for a second Family Court judge will be on the November ballot and starting in 2023 there will be two judges that will undoubtably make a huge difference in a lot of lives.
Morgan and Circuit Court Judge Jeremy Mattox have worked hard advocating for this new position and deserve credit for making it happen.
Out of the blue, apparently, AMEN House received notification that $500,000 has been allocated towards relocating or construction of a building for the local food pantry in the state’s two-year budget. Several years ago — before the pandemic — AMEN House announced plans to build a new warehouse. Land was purchased, but officials have since learned that establishing infrastructure in that area would be costly, so AMEN House officials are deciding how to proceed either finding a new established location or building in a place where infrastructure exists or perhaps raising the funds to locate on the land originally purchased.
Either way, the half million allocation gets AMEN House started towards a new day.
“We have had to turn down food, which isn’t right, because we have no place to store it,” said AMEN House executive director Michelle Carlisle, adding the state allocation is a huge boost towards the future.
In each instance, Sen. Damon Thayer was singled out as a advocate in the legislature and a primary reason both took place.
Both of these events are good news for Scott County, and everyone who played a role in making them happen deserves appreciation.
