Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 6:08 pm
To the Editor,
Georgetown’s problems are just beginning with this mayor.
He needs to be impeached before more problems get out of hand. I think the people of Georgetown need to unite and make their voice and opinions heard.
There are more issues that this mayor has, and the problems are going to get worse.
James Witt
Scott County
