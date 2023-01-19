To the Editor,
Wow! Just two weeks into his administration and our new Mayor is already in hot water.
We knew when he was elected that his strengths were not understanding political situations, understanding how city government worked or even how to gauge how important his decisions and their ramifications could be on the city. After all, he told us when he ran for office, that he had never held an elected office nor did he understand how city government worked. But he offered us a fresh perspective of operating in a transparent manner, working with others, and most importantly listening to the people. So how could it have gone so wrong in such a short time?
When he came to office, Mayor Jenkins held a lot of trust from the community. Those who elected him believed that he would deliver on his promises. But his first huge mistake was firing Georgetown Police Department Mike Bosse. I’m not sure the Mayor realized how highly thought of Bosse was by both GPD and the community at large.
Whatever his reasons for firing Bosse, and yes, he had every right to fire him, it is very clear he is not telling. We can guess, but it’s still a guess. The standard, political answer for firing someone is “I want to move in a different direction.” In this case, that answer hasn’t served the Mayor well since he had no answer as to what that new direction might look like. He did attempt to pacify some by stating that ‘we will be doing a search’ for a new chief, and he encouraged internal candidates to apply. Unfortunately he stumbled over that response when he appointed a new chief less than a week after he said there would be a search. This action was clearly not thought out carefully, since his announcement was news to some on the city council who must approve the hiring of a new chief. The Mayor doesn’t get the final say on the hiring.
Combine these failures with his decision to hire a new communications director. His proposed ordinance places this position in the police department, but the Mayor’s vision is that the new hire will be responsible for all public relations for all city departments. The idea is sound, but his actions are not. First off, he wants to hire this person for a salary between $70-100,000. Really? That’s a lot of money, more than some of his current directors make. Of course, there was some attempt to justify that amount based upon the fact that the Mayor fired the previous COO for the city, saving over $150,000. But here again, he stumbled when he told the council that while he would not fund that position next year, he did not intend to abolish it. So much for saving money.
So how did this all turn out so bad? Well, as to his transparency, he refuses to discuss why Bosse was fired, even though in the last council meeting he said he would respond to that question at the end of the council meeting. He didn’t. He said that the city would be doing a search for the next new police chief. It didn’t. He clearly misunderstood what ramifications his decision to hire a new member of his administration with an exorbitant salary would have.
I believe that we have to give the Mayor some leeway in making mistakes. He’s new to this office, and he will make mistakes. However, his only recourse to not continuing such disastrous mistakes is if he brings in people to advise him who do understand political situations, with the Mayor’s vision of transparency. Its clear that his current administration has not served him well, or else he just isn’t listening to anyone. In addition, he may need to get out of city hall and visit the community and listen to their concerns. Not everyone was unhappy with Bosse going. But a lot of people clearly were including GPD.
Still, I fear that the biggest loss to the Mayor in all of this is the loss of trust in him by the city. His actions and attitude have resulted in our city questioning any decision he makes going forward. It is important that he not break trust with our city, simply because at some future date, he will want us to trust his judgment and given some of his recent actions, we may very well not.
While he may have stumbled out of the gate, its not too late for him to admit mistakes and right the course. Bosse is gone, but we still have a first rate police department in Georgetown. If there is to be a new direction, it needs to focus on making the department stronger. The Mayor needs to look outside the city as well as within and find someone who can take the department to the next level. The new position of communications director, needs to be refocused. It should be in city hall not the police department and funded commensurate to such a position.
The Mayor has a very narrow window to right the wrongs of the past two weeks. If he chooses not to, that is his decision, but it will have repercussions for the next four years. If he is the consensus builder that I believe him to be, he needs to address the current concerns and slowly move forward.
Patricia Foley
Scott County
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.