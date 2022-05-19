In the state budget taking effect in July, there are sizable, and long overdue, raises for our state employees, but you won’t find a single extra penny for teachers and others who run our public schools, even though they are equally deserving.
Many other legislators and I strongly opposed this glaring and intentional omission when the General Assembly voted on the budget earlier this spring. How, we asked, could we leave them out during a time of truly historic revenue growth? We were told by legislative leaders that these raises should be made locally, but just to show how committed they were to this cause, the leaders did include budget language that “encourages” school boards to provide raises using the additional state revenues going toward public education.
The leaders knew then, of course, what we’re seeing now: This “encouragement” isn’t remotely enough for school boards to match raises that the legislature gave state employees and, brazenly, its own elected members.
Indeed, many school employees across the state, including Scott County’s, will not receive half of what state employees are getting next fiscal year percentage-wise. That gap is on track to be far wider in 2023-24.
As a state representative whose House district now includes a sizable part of Scott County, I attended the recent local school board meeting where raises were discussed. What I will never forget are the distressing stories from teachers and other school employees who are struggling to meet their basic needs.
This is simply not right for those who educate, feed, transport and care for our children every single school day – and it most certainly is not necessary, either, because the state has both the money and the precedent to treat these employees much better.
Our “Rainy Day” fund will soon be measured in the billions of dollars, and as a percentage of state spending, it will be five times larger than it ever was before the pandemic. As recently as six years ago, meanwhile, the legislature specifically budgeted raises for school employees. Many other states have done the very same thing this school year alone.
According to a report last month by the National Education Association, the average salary for Kentucky public school teachers only grew by 8.7 percent between 2012 and this year. When adjusted for inflation, however, salaries are 11.7 percent below where they were a decade ago. Only five states had a steeper decline.
Kentucky is now 36th in average teacher salaries among the states, and a dismal 44th in starting pay. Department of Education Commissioner Jason Glass correctly called this news “distressing” earlier this month.
When you consider declining salaries, the stress of a once-in-a-century pandemic and a legislature singularly determined to funnel public tax dollars to private school interests while meddling in classroom instruction, it’s no wonder that morale among school employees is low.
Making matters worse is that the legislature’s refusal to raise salaries comes after two of the most difficult years school employees have ever faced. They had to pivot almost overnight in 2020 to remote learning, and they will be dealing with the negative impact of the pandemic for many years to come.
And yet, day after day, these very same people are finding ways to tackle these and other challenges with professionalism, dedication and, most importantly, love.
I believe it is crucial that the General Assembly revisits its refusal to set aside money for public school employee raises. The blueprint we should follow can be found in the proposed Executive Branch budget early this year, which dedicated money for five percent raises to all public school employees while adding significantly more money for per-pupil spending, student-loan forgiveness for thousands of teachers and universal preschool for all four-year-olds.
They say that you get what you pay for, but the fact is that Kentucky has gotten far more from public school employees than it has given them over the years. It’s time we recognize that disparity and fund the raises they deserve before we see even more of them leave a job they absolutely love and that we absolutely must have them to do.
Cherlynn Stevenson is the State Representative for District 88.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.