To the Editor,
The Georgetown mayor wants to change to a gross receipts tax — what a bad idea.
No new business will be able to start up in Georgetown, because, if a company spends say $100K for facilities and gets their first contract for $10K, obviously there is no profit yet. Thus under the existing laws, there is no tax.
With a gross receipts tax, they would pay a tax out of that $10K. Restaurants restarting with restricted occupancy and no profit would still be taxed on their sales (gross receipts.) Also, a non-profit corporation getting $1,000 would have to pay the gross receipts tax on that money. Or, do we start carving out exceptions for various groups?
Sometimes, it is smart to leave well enough alone.
Don Dziubakowski
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.