To the Editor,
This general election was one of the best elections in modern American history. Claims of fraud have been, and are being, disproven on a daily basis.
I have served as an election official in Scott County before — this time they didn’t use me because I’m very senior — and I was impressed with the effectiveness of both expanded absentee balloting and early voting. This eased the election day crowds, reducing lines of people waiting to vote.
We need to use the same system in future elections, but allow pre-processing of absentee ballots so the long wait for results can be reduced.
Bruce Gordon
Georgetow
