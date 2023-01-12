The first newspaper I remember ever reading was The Mobile Register, the morning newspaper in Mobile, Alabama.
I loved it.
Soon, I was reading The Mobile Press, the afternoon newspaper, as well.
Through those pages I fell in love with sports, government and news in general. I read the comics, Dear Ann and I can remember working the crossword puzzle with dad.
Those newspapers opened up a new world for me. On Sunday mornings I would go to a nearby convenience store and collect The Press-Register, Pensacola News-Journal and on occasion The Montgomery Advertiser. I spent a good portion of Sunday, and sometimes Monday, poring through those pages.
Sadly, the fate of many of those papers has been sealed. Ten years ago, Advance Publications, owners of the Mobile, Birmingham and Huntsville newspapers in Alabama moved to a mostly digital platform, although they continued to print some papers. The printed version of those newspapers will end in March, with only the digital version remaining.
When the curtain came down on 2022, some five Kentucky newspapers printed final editions. I find all this news sad.
I have been a newspaper publisher since 1987 in three different states. The papers I have published ranged from weekly to daily. And I have loved each one dearly.
So, I was deeply saddened hearing the printed Mobile Register will soon be a memory.
Can this happen to the News-Graphic?
I hope not. The News-Graphic started its website in 1995, and it is currently growing at a record pace with an average of some 51,098 unique visitors each month, but the revenue the website generates could not keep the newspaper going. Perhaps that will change one day, but for now, the printed News-Graphic is doing well and continues to support the entire operation. Without the printed News-Graphic, we could not exist.
One of my jobs is to position the News-Graphic for the future, and that is why we continue to support and enhance the website, as well as the printed newspaper. The pandemic took a toll on the News-Graphic, like it did almost all businesses, but we have survived and at times since thrived.
But we continue to need your support. Advertising still supports the News-Graphic, but advertisers now have many choices, including social media. The News-Graphic is part of the community and has predecessors that go back 150 years. The News-Graphic is a historical document and during my brief time in Scott County, we have recorded Georgetown’s first woman and first Black mayors, the Georgetown College’s first woman president, the community’s record growth, expansions at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, multiple national and state sports championships and countless other events that may not be “historic,” but certainly meaningful to individuals and families.
I am proud of that.
Through the website the News-Graphic has live stream events, including last Monday’s council meeting which has drawn almost 9,000 views at press time. Our news videos have drawn thousands of viewers and some have been shared worldwide. We audio cast high school sports events. We provide text alerts for weather, school closings and breaking news at no cost to the consumer. We have sponsored political forums and other events, in addition to publishing the newspaper. Georgetown Magazine started publishing in 1995, and the twice annually magazine continues to be popular. Our quarterly Healthy Living magazine also does well.
The subscription you pay for the News-Graphic, which includes access to our website mostly covers the cost of delivery through the post office and includes a state sales tax. It is a fraction of what nearby newspapers charge for an annual subscription. Even so, your subscription is important as it reinforces support for what we do. We encourage our subscribers to support our advertisers, so the newspaper can continue to publish.
It should also be noted the News-Graphic has a successful printing operation. We print the Legislative Record for Kentucky’s General Assembly in Frankfort, as well as publications for the University of Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky University and about a dozen other publications around the state and region. While other print operations are closing, the News-Graphic’s print operation has continued to grow.
None of this is a promise for tomorrow, but it is a good sign.
But we need your support. Support can come in a variety of ways, including advertising and subscriptions, but letters to the editor, photo submissions, article submissions are all important. It keeps us relevant and important to the community.
Public Notices are important as they allow you, the public, to keep up with actions of your government and others through the newspaper and the newspaper’s website. Public Notices are an important revenue source for the newspaper. Sadly, this area remains under attack. The first House bill ( HB-71) introduced in this current General Assembly, and co-sponsored by our own Rep. Phillip Pratt, would allow cities to pull notices from the News-Graphic and post notices on their own websites. We already have laws that allow some government entities to post budgets, etc to their own websites and we have found those items are very hard to find. It is disappointing our own state representative would co-sponsor a bill that takes away transparency for the public and threatens his community’s newspaper. It should be noted that Public Notices placed in the News-Graphic also are posted online.
So, obviously, there are challenges the News-Graphic and all newspapers, face. I ask you to take a moment and imagine Georgetown and Scott County without the News-Graphic. Many of you first learned of the Georgetown Water and Sewer Services proposed rate increase proposal through the News-Graphic, or other significant events.
I love the printed newspaper and as long as possible, there will be a printed News-Graphic in Scott County, but we also provide other many means of communication. But none of that is possible without your support.
Thank you to those who do subscribe, to our advertisers and our print customers. Your support is greatly appreciated and needed.
But I ask you not to take the News-Graphic for granted and believe it may always be here. That is likely what happened to five Kentucky communities this year, and in Mobile, Birmingham and Huntsville in Alabama. We enjoy being your newspaper, and we ask that you allow the News-Graphic to continue serving this community far into the future.
Mike Scogin is the editor for the Georgetown News-Graphic and Scott Shopper.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.