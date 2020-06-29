During the height of the pandemic the News-Graphic provided up-to-date and in-depth coverage, all of it provided free on our website.
We have restarted our paywall, so that information may still be available but it will no longer be free.
The pandemic shutdown hurt many small businesses, the News-Graphic among them. Even while our circulation and website numbers increased dramatically, our revenue from advertising declined because of the business closings. Like many small businesses, we are fighting to survive.
Over the last three months or so, no less than four Kentucky newspapers closed their doors as well as a print operation. Another newspaper went fully digital.
We believe in our mission and as Scott County’s only local news operation we understand how important our role is within the community.
But in order to survive and continue to serve this community we are taking some necessary steps. The first was the decision to merge the Thursday and Saturday editions into a single Friday edition. So, now we publish on Tuesday and Friday.
On Thursday, our single copy rate will go to $1.50. This is our first single copy rate increase in a decade.
Our annual subscription rate remains at $77. Our subscriptions are all-access, which means you get both the print and digital editions. You can chose one or the other, but the subscription rate remains the same. We offer monthly EZ Pay options for $6.75 per month. Your credit card is charged monthly so subscription continues uninterrupted. We also have three and six month subscription options.
We have been touched by the support from many in our community. We have received several donations. These donations help us financially, but they also show how much you value what we do, and that means a lot.
We need your continued support. We need your subscriptions and if you are a business owner and when your business reopens we need your advertising support. We have special advertising packages for businesses adversely affected by the pandemic shutdown because we understand what that has done to all of us.
The News-Graphic has roots that go back some 151 years, and we plan to be around for a long time to come.
But we need your help and support going forward.
We plan to continue to provide the best coverage on all things Scott County from the school board’s announcement on a new high school to the city’s budget to the county’s decision to stop accepting solid waste and beyond. We have been the community’s best source of information for almost two centuries and there are no plans to stop now.
