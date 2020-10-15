Mike Scogin and I fought fairly often.
According to every movie and TV show made about newsrooms, this is the standard operating procedure between a publisher and editor, with the latter fighting for ‘TRUTH! and EXPOSES ON INJUSTICES!’ as the former looked to protect the bottom line.
That — that was not the case with Mike.
I can’t stress enough that in my eight years at the News-Graphic, Mike Scogin always put sound journalism practices at the forefront of the newspaper. He never once – NEVER ONCE – asked me to pull anything because of how an advertiser might react.
No, we fought because, well, I was a young know-it-all full of snark and ego, while he was an older version of the same (although with less snark and probably more ego, or at least justified ego as he had the experience to support it).
So, we fought.
Sometimes loudly, but only one time seriously, I stood in Mike’s office with less than a second for my brain to process what I had heard and then fire off synapses (or whatever — I have no idea how the brain works) to formulate a proper response. I have no recollection as to what set this into motion, but I clearly recall the look on his face (neutral) and sound of his voice (normal), both of which frightened me as he told me “don’t say another word or you will be out of a job.”
I had seen and heard Mike Scogin rant and rave as we argued, and I could handle that as I could rant and rave with the best of them (and Mike was indeed one of the best!). In that moment, though, I realized that the calm, measured approach meant he was absolutely serious, so, fortunately, my brain took control of my mouth and let me silently leave the room.
This was probably not the type of introduction Mike and his family/friends were expecting when I said I’d write a column about him being inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame. In my defense, anyone who knows Mike knows that side of Mike.
But it’s another side of Mike that I want to leave you with because it’s why I will always support him when anyone asks what my time was like at the News-Graphic or if they should consider working for him.
In the early 2000s, on a Thanksgiving morning, I called Mike, manic and emotional as I told him my then-wife and I were splitting up. I couldn’t face my family in the moment, and I asked Mike if he could meet me at the newspaper to talk. Again, it was the morning of Thanksgiving. He told me he’d be there in 10 minutes.
We talked. I cried. He listened. He helped.
Mike gave me the courage to talk with my family, to explain what I was feeling and make the trip to see them. And then, if that didn’t go well and I needed someplace to visit, I could call him and come over to his house.
Because it was Thanksgiving.
And I was family.
Mike Scogin hired me before I’d finished college, holding a job for me until I finished my final few weeks at the University of Kentucky and could start in January 1999. Nine months later, before I turned 24, he promoted me to managing editor to run his newsroom. We celebrated many Kentucky Press Association awards together, including the 2005 Kentucky Press Association Award for best multi-weekly newspaper.
He helped me following my first knee surgery. He supported me as I ventured into new relationships after that marriage. He accepted my decision to leave the newspaper after eight years. I learned later that he planned on keeping me on the staff as long as needed if I had any difficulty finding another job by my self-imposed deadline to leave.
Today, we celebrate Mike Scogin, publisher of Georgetown News-Graphic and the newest member of the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
I am honored to be a part of that celebration with Mike. Because he is family.
KEVIN HALL is a former managing editor of the News-Graphic (1999-2006). He lives in Georgetown with his wife, Angela, and their son, Harrison.
