Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 2:33 pm
To the Editor,
Recently you received a letter which discussed the fact that the current Commonwealth Attorney is married to Rob Johnson, a candidate for Circuit Judge in Scott, Woodford and Bourbon Counties.
The author correctly stated that since Judge Johnson is married to the Commonwealth Attorney, he would have to remove himself from sitting as a judge in any matter involving her.
However, what the author failed to understand is that Judge Johnson has already received an opinion from the Judicial Ethics Commission which states that since there are two judges in the 14th Judicial Circuit, the cases be divided so that there is no conflict.
A possible solution could result in Judge Johnson presiding over civil cases with the other judge presiding over criminal cases. Such a resolution is not uncommon in the courts and has been managed by reasonable judges in other circuits.
In addition, what the author of the letter also has failed to understand is that there are nearly 30% more civil cases than criminal, so that instead of Judge Johnson getting a full salary for doing half a job, he will be required to take more cases than his counter-part on the bench.
Scott, Woodford, and Bourbon residents are all acquainted with Judge Johnson since he previously held one of the two judgeships in our counties for more than 12 years prior to his being assigned to the Court of Appeals. Its clear that the Judicial Ethics Commission does not see an unmanageable conflict for Judge Johnson to return to the bench, and its equally clear that we need the experience, integrity, and service which Judge Johnson would bring back to our courts.
Given the current state of affairs in our circuit court based upon recent events which have come to light, we need to elect someone of integrity and experience with proven qualifications.
We need judge Rob Johnson back on the bench!
Pat Foley
Scott County
