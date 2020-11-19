So, what would you do?
This pandemic has stretched all of us beyond anything we could have ever imagined. And now, once again, Gov. Andy Beshear has issued some restrictions, including pushing schools to virtual instructions.
The restrictions are severely damaging businesses of all sizes, but especially small independent businesses. Families are challenged to keep jobs while also watching their children who are home from school.
Every one is frustrated. Some are angry.
But can we all pause for just a moment?
We don’t know if Beshear is making the right decisions, but we do know that all the data and experts say the virus is ripping through our community, state and nation. For those who promote the “herd” mentality, just take a look at North Dakota where that approach was embraced from the beginning. Medical experts say North Dakota may have the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the world. Just this week, a mask mandate was finally issued.
When the responsibility isn’t on your shoulders, it is far too easy to point fingers and pass blame.
Perhaps some of that frustration should be passed along to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who has been MIA as negotiations for a new stimulus package collapsed. Of course, the Democrats blame the Republicans and the Republicans blame the Democrats. Meanwhile, American citizens and businesses are caught in the middle. Oh, and our president denies COVID is even a problem.
We need to pull together. As a community. As a state. As a nation.
Businesses are struggling. For the holidays and as much as possible, we need to shop local. Order takeout from your favorite restaurant as much as possible and give tips whenever you can. We need to support each other. And please don’t forget your local newspaper.
If you were the decision maker, how would you handle this pandemic? Could you live with that decision to stay open if you learned a 20-year-old died of COVID-19? Could you live with that decision to close if a business that employs 20 people were forced to close because of it?
Before we start throwing stones, let’s all pause and think about what is happening.
Perhaps, these restrictions are too much. Perhaps, these restrictions are absolutely necessary.
Damned if you do. Damned if you don’t.
Who knows.
But if it were your decision, what choice would you make and could you live with the consequences?
