To the Editor,
It’s the cruel heartbreaking truth: 50 Republican Senators, who take oaths of office to “Protect and Defend” the peoples’ Constitutional rights, Under God, will cast “No” votes to protecting free and honest Election laws.
It’s impossible to believe: 50 Republican Senators, given knives by Senator Mitch McConnell, will stab to death our Democracy with their “No” votes. With our blood on their hands, these senators will reward their own treason by embracing the evils of dictatorship governments and election fraud for their own personal wealth and power.
Donald J. Trump lied. He knew who the thief was. Trump tried to steal reelection with 11,780 votes in Georgia. Election fraud was true. Trump sat in the Oval Office and demanded it. Republicans became ecstatic; Trump’s constant election lies gave them the perfect cover to kill all election voting laws not in their favor.
50 Republican Senators will betray Americans Sovereignty, voting “No,” denying “WE THE PEOPLE” our God given trust in safe and honest elections.
Americans need to give 50 Republican Senators a civics lesson. “No” is not the correct answer. The Rule of Law is everything. Trump lost honestly. So will they.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.