To the Editor,

With all the (justified) attention abortion restrictions are getting, Kentucky legislators are hoping you won’t notice their proposed bills that will interfere with more of your reproductive rights. This is more than politicians determining what happens to your body after conception. This is legislation that will prevent Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance companies from having to pay for birth control methods! It’s already happening in other states and by some employers. 

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.