Health officials continue to warn us that the days and weeks immediately ahead will be difficult as cold weather draws people inside and there remains no cure for COVID-19.
Scott County’s COVID-19 numbers are of concern as 19 citizens have died and 31 are hospitalized. We are averaging about 10 new cases a day since the first of October. Using the White House’s alert levels, Scott County is squarely at the orange level — moderate risk — but very close to the higher red level — high risk.
As cold weather nears, we will be moving inside more often, which invites closer contact.
Now is not the time to relax. We have all grown weary of the coronavirus restrictions, but we cannot let up.
So, please remember what the health experts are saying:
— Wash your hands regularly.
—Social distance.
—Stay home if you are ill.
And please, please wear a mask. The latest information shows that wearing a mask protects those you may come into contact with, but also reduces any infection which you may get.
Wearing a mask should not be politicized. Wearing a mask protects those around you and protects yourself. Wearing a mask is not a sign of weakness, but instead an indication of caring and concern for others and a sign of self awareness.
We are at a critical juncture. We can hope that a vaccine will be available late this year or early 2021, but until a vaccine is available and the majority of people have taken it, we must continue to be careful.
And with flu season upon us, take a few moments and get a regular flu shot. We do not need a twin pandemic.
Be smart. Stay safe. Wear a mask.
