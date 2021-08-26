To the Editor,
The lunacy in Republican thinking defies explanation: Don’t get vaccinated. Don’t wear masks. Do shopping, restaurants, entertainment/sports events, super-spreading disease and death to their nearest and dearest.
Remember Republicans did sequester themselves from the public in capital governments and courts enjoying the mandated benefits of pandemic secrecy.
Governor Beshear is doing his job: protecting and defending people not politics.
Republicans at Fancy Farm taking speaker’s shots at Beshear never mentioned the thousands of small flags flying on the lawn at the Capitol.
How many of those flags represented people who believed the dangerous rhetoric and criminal behaviors of Republicans until it killed them?
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
