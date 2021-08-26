To the Editor,
America is a force for good in the world. We should stand for the national anthem. Police officers keep us safe. Marriage is a holy covenant before God. An unborn child is a child. Children do best when raised by a mother and a father. And there is a difference between boys and girls.
Even just five years ago, no one would have blinked at these words.
They were completely unobjectionable truths.
But today, saying just one of those statements in America — where we are guaranteed our right to freedom of speech in the Constitution — can get you fired from work or disciplined at school.
This isn’t the future you and I want for our country.
Please go to Conventionofstates.com and sign the petition.
Tim Boll
Georgetown
