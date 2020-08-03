Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2009.
This past Friday is designated as the National Day of Prayer. It ties in with the anniversary of the bombing of the twin towers that changed the world.
But what is prayer? Prayer is universal in the Christian world, but so often not understood. Let me share a few thoughts with you for this special day.
Mother Teresa was once asked what she said to God when she prayed.
“Nothing,” she replied.
Then what does God say to you, was the next question.
“Nothing,” she again answered, and then she added, “If you don’t understand this, you don’t understand what prayer is.”
The Bible teaches that we should pray without ceasing. Does this mean we should go around talking to God all the time? There are prayers, and then there are prayers.
One of the most fondest memories as a very young child was of my grandmother tucking me in to bed every night and then saying our prayers.
“Now I lay me down to sleep. I pray the Lord, my soul you will keep.”
The habit of saying nightly prayers is something that is still an important part of my life.
There is something new that was added to my prayer life many years ago, however, that I believe is just as important. This is the time I am alone out fishing.
“And He walks with me, and He talks to me.”
A young lady once asked her minister to come pray with her father, who had terminal illness and was confined to bed. When the minister arrived, he found the man lying in bed with his head propped up by two pillows and an empty chair beside his bed.
“I guess you knew I was coming,” the minister said when he saw the empty chair.
“No,” the old man replied. “Let me tell you something I have never told anyone, not even my daughter.
“All my life I have never known how to pray until one day about four years ago, a friend said to me, ‘Joe, prayer is a simple matter of just talking to Jesus.’ He said to sit an empty chair close by my bed and, in faith, see Jesus in that chair. Then just speak to him and listen just like you listed to me.
“So I tried it, and I’ve liked it so much that I do it every couple of hours every day. I’m careful, though, that my daughter doesn’t see me, or she might think I’ve had a nervous breakdown, or want to send me to the funny farm.”
A couple of nights later, the daughter called to tell the minister that her daddy had passed away.
“Did he die in peace?” the minister asked.
“Oh, yes,” she said.
“He kissed me and told me he loved me just before I left for work. When I returned home I found him dead, but there was something very strange about his death. Apparently, just before Daddy died, he leaned over from his bed and rested his head on the chair beside the bed. What do you make of that?”
The minister wiped a tear from his eye and replied, “I wish we all could go like that.”
Now let me share one of my thoughts about prayer. As I have waded alone fishing in the Elkhorn, I feel closer to God than perhaps any other time.
The thought came to me shortly after the death of my daughter, as I was alone on the creek.
I was thinking about reaching up to God for answers when it dawned on me that it wasn’t about reaching up to God but rather God coming down to me.
So what do you say to God when you pray? Nothing.
And what does He say to you? Nothing.
And if you don’t understand this, maybe you understand what prayer really is.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
