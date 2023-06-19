I wish to make a few comments on the editorial article given in the newspaper on June 13 titled “A New Climate Change Study.” While I agree that the facts in the are alarming, but they are not new. There is nothing in the first half of the article that is new. Over the past 20 years of research there has been an abundance of articles confirming the statements made in this article. Among most environmental scientists, the statements have been common knowledge for many years. This is also true of the comments about how the existing situation is unfair and unjust to the poor in most of the world. Most scientific publications have also criticized the lack of significant progress in reducing the massive burning of fossil fuels.
Perhaps the key reason is so little has been done to reduce global warming is that persons holding political power have vested interests maintaining the status quo. Mitch McConnell is a good example of this since he amasses huge amounts of campaign donations from coal mine owners. At the same time, he gets lots of votes from people who want to believe coal mining can make a comeback in eastern Kentucky if we get rid of the EPA. While the EPA has harmed coal mining a bit, the main reason has been thick seams of coal are gone. Only thin seams of coal are left and they cannot compete with other places whit thick seams of coal. It is a hard fact that even a complete elimination of the EPA would change nothing in eastern Kentucky relative to coal mining. This is something the public doesn’t want to believe and Republicans hope to benefit by supporting this belief.
I hope you will look at my article on why the arctic is warming twice as fast as anywhere else on Earth. The facts are new to most of the public, it is important, causing big problems for the public and it is well documented.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.