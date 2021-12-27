In the sobering aftermath of the devastation left behind by tornadoes in western Kentucky, Scott County’s emergency management officials and first responders are taking a good, long and hard look at our own emergency plans.
The preliminary findings are sobering in their own right. Gaps are being exposed, and now an intense and comprehensive review is underway to close those gaps and put together an emergency management plan if such an event were to happen here.
Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management Director Michael Hennigan spoke to the Stamping Ground Commission recently and outlined some of the community needs. Georgetown Fire Chief Eric Colson spoke briefly to the Georgetown City Council earlier this month and explained some areas of concern.
Scott County has been among Kentucky’s fastest growing communities for almost two decades. That growth has changed the demographics and geography in such a way that a more current emergency management plan is necessary. During the night of those storms in western Kentucky, meteorologists noted rotations above Scott County, but fortunately it never touched ground. Just a week before, an EF-1 tornado struck Stamping Ground, and while the physical area affected was relatively small, the damage suffered by the victims was very real.
One of the areas that must be addressed is emergency shelters. As Hennigan noted, Stamping Ground residents aren’t going to want to travel to Georgetown to find shelter in a storm. The same can be said of Sadieville, Oxford, Newtown and other nearby communities. And as Colson noted, identifying shelters is only part of the equation, communicating those locations to the population prior to such an event is absolutely critical.
Tornadoes are not the only weather event in which shelter is needed. Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington attempted to develop a plan for emergency shelter at a local church for the homeless during frigid weather. That plan eventually fell through, but the need continues. We are fortunate to have organizations like the Gathering Place, but do they have adequate facilities if a major winter storm were to strike?
This will take a community-wide effort and again, as Hennigan noted in Stamping Ground, this will require more than just Scott County’s first responders to act. Volunteers will be needed to man such shelters, and appropriate buildings and shelters must be identified and plans in place to open such facilities if necessary. This will require assistance and leadership from all governments as well as the business community.
We applaud Hennigan, Colson and others who are taking the lead in making this happen. We encourage our elected and business leadership in all areas of the county to get involved with support — financial, if necessary, and otherwise — to make this happen. Human nature is such that we may relax once enough time has passed, but this is much too important to allow ourselves to become complacent.
We should also note the News-Graphic offers free weather alerts directly from the National Weather Service via our text alert service. You can sign up on our website at www.news-graphic.com. This service is Scott County specific, but you can request similar text alerts for nearby areas as well.
Being weather-wise is smart. Being prepared is smart.
Now is the time to prepare. Waiting until such a disaster is imminent is too late.
