Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2002.
It’s all about the love of the game. Who would get up at 4 o’clock in the morning, drive 300 miles and then referee a three-hour football game?
For the past 40 years I have done just that as I refereed football games across the commonwealth in the surrounding states.
And yes, I have made those early morning trips that lasted nearly 20 hours by the time you get back home. It is something that gets in your blood, and the more you do it, the more you learn to love it.
This year will probably be my last year, as Father Time has slowed the legs and stiffened the back, but the love of the game and the memories will last for many more years.
It wasn’t so long ago when a fan in Eastern Kentucky came out of the stands and threatened my officiating crew with a gun if his team didn’t win. There was another time when the state police had to escort us to the county line to save the crew from a group of angry fans.
The worst incident, however, this official ran into was the time a fan blindsided me with his fist and knocked me unconscious. These were tough times, but then again, that’s what memories are made of.
Refereeing a games in South Carolina when the temperature rose to over 90 degrees once brought on a near-heat exhaustion situation, and when I was taken to the medic, he could not find any blood pressure. This was scary.
Then another memory was in Toledo, Ohio, when the temperature dropped to 7 degrees with a blinding snowstorm. This incident caused a mild case of frostbite on the toes and fingers, but it was a great game and one I’ll always remember.
I read a story some time back about an official that had been selected to work the finals of the state championship game. This, to any official, is the highlight of your career.
The official was thrilled beyond anything he had ever had the opportunity to do. He made reservations for his entire family to accompany him to the game and be a part of his success.
He had one more game to officiate the week before he would finally reach the top of his profession with the championship game. Everything went well in this game until late in the fourth quarter, when a pass was thrown near the sideline for the winning touchdown. No one questioned the call, but the next day while looking over the film, the losing coach noticed the receiver’s foot was out of bounds. The touchdown should not have counted. He should have won.
The coach protested to the state commission. The score stood, but because of the error by the official, he was told he would not be allowed to work the championship game the next week.
Devastated, the young official went to his garage and turned on his car with an attempt to take his own life. He did survive, but only because a passerby happened to notice to situation and get help before it was too late.
“Old man, are you still officiating?” a man asked this past week.
“Yeah! One more year,” I replied.
“Why?” he questioned.
“Just the love of the game,” was my only thought.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
