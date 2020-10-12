Starting today, Scott County voters have the choice for early in-person voting at the Scott County Public Library.
Thanks to the pandemic everything has had to be adjusted, and that includes our election process. That does not mean the process has been compromised — it hasn’t — it just means there are some differences.
Starting today through Nov. 2, anyone who wishes to vote in-person may do so at the library from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Anyone from any voting precinct can vote at the library.
The purpose of the extended early voting period is to thin out the crowds, minimizing the dangers for those who wish to vote in person despite the pandemic.
On Election Day, the library will remain a voting location but there will be seven others including Anne Mason Elementary, Northern Elementary, Eastern Elementary, Stamping Ground Elementary, Western Elementary, Southern Elementary and Royal Spring Middle School. Again, it does not matter your voting precinct, voters can vote at any of these locations.
The Scott County Clerk’s Office and the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office have worked tirelessly to put together a voting process that accommodates the voters and ensures an honest and trustworthy election.
While some people are already challenging the electoral process, it is important to note the number of people working to protect your right to vote and to make sure your vote counts. The people behind Scott County’s elections have always done so with integrity, so we can rest assured that has not changed.
We encourage voters to be patient. However, Scott County has some 25 different ballots depending upon where a voter resides, so with everyone voting at the same location, it may take poll workers a few moments to locate your ballot.
Finally, be sure to vote. Whether you have decided to use a mail-in ballot, to vote early or wait until Election Day, we encourage you to take advantage of the privilege to vote.
