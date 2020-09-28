Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2002.
I was searching through a drawer at home this past week when I came across an old billfold that I had saved from years ago. Inside were a lot of papers that I carried with me as a young married man.
My billfold back then was more of a filing cabinet than a place to keep money, since it seemed I was always broke. These old papers brought back a flood of memories as I reflected back on what each one meant so many years ago.
I found a copy of my old pay slip from Garth School that showed my monthly take-home salary totaling the grand sum of $264.15. A date on the top of the slip showed this to be the year 1960. This was my second year of teaching and included a $200-a-year stipend for coaching freshman football, junior high basketball, assistant high school basketball coach and head baseball coach.
Being the parent of one child at the time with another one on the way made it a struggle to stay ahead financially. Of course, Betsy was teaching at the same time, so we added her to our struggle to stay even, and for the most part things went very well.
Among the more interesting papers I came across in this old billfold was a copy of my monthly budget that I made while keeping study hall at school.
Each one started with a sum of $50 for overdrafts at the bank. Tommy Carroll was president of the bank at the time, and these overdrafts never seemed to bother him.
There was never a fee for writing a check a week before you had the money to cover it. That was just a part of their friendly banking service, and they knew you would be in to cover the difference as soon as you got paid. As I said earlier, I got paid once a month, but it seemed I always ran out of money after three weeks.
The monthly budget showed a house payment of the $64 and a water bill of $4. There was $10 a week for Grace to our young daughter and clean the house and a payment of $13 that we still owed Dr. Roach for delivering her a year before.
The phone bill was $6 a month, and the electric was budgeted at $10. Groceries took $60 of our income each month, and there was an item of $10 for a monthly payment to Tots and Teens in Lexington.
Orlie Wollums had a garage located on College Street where the College’s fine arts building is now located, and I found a repair bill from him for replacing the brakes on my old 1953 Ford for parts and labor totaling $20.19. This included turning the drums for 50 cents each.
There were two raffle tickets that I still kept. One was for a Remington shotgun to be given away at the Courthouse on Saturday, Nov. 19, 1960 to benefit to War Memorial Building fund. The tickets were 25 cents each, or 5 for $1.
The other was a senior class sweater raffle at Georgetown High School with the drawing to be held the last day of school. Needless to say, I didn’t win, or I wouldn’t still have the tickets.
There was a claim ticket from the One Hour Martinizing formerly located across from the Courthouse and owned by former Mayor Carlie Lenahan. There was also a receipt from Price’s appliance store for a $10 payment on the washing machine we had bought after the baby came.
My selective service card showed I was classified 2-$ and was signed by F.B. Showalter.
I was a member in good standing with the Kentucky High School coaches association, and my first official registration card as a basketball official was neatly stored in this old billfold.
The old billfold brought back a a lot of pleasant memories and told of a much simpler way of life. I searched through every compartment to find these many memories, and as usual, the only thing missing was a few dollar bills.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
