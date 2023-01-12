It only took seven days for our new mayor to set our police department back five years. And while immediate firings have rarely worked out well for Georgetown, I can’t remember any being as detrimental to the city of Georgetown and its safety and the moral of our police department and community.
It only took seven days for our new mayor to have a friend at the podium during a council meeting asserting that members of our police department and anyone who opposes the actions of our new mayor must be racists. Then demanded that we unite.
It only took seven days for our new mayor to propose the addition of a $100,000 city hall employee to monitor social media. Yet failed to remove the admin assistant position for the same cost. The other casualty in this seven days.
It only took seven days for our new mayor to have many, perhaps most of his supporters contemplating the impact of their decisions in November. I’m one of those.
To be clear, I supported new leadership for city hall. I supported fresh eyes and ideas. I still do. But the first week in office was brutal, unprofessional, and unnecessary.
In the case of our Chief of Police, our new mayor, never (before, during, or after the election) met with the chief to allow him to share his vision for the department. How then, would he know that the Chiefs direction didn’t align with his own? The answer is that despite the political speak, “direction” played no role in this decision. Insisting on a home grown chief, isn’t a direction. It’s a preference. It has no impact on the effectiveness of a department head. What if our citizens insisted on a “Home Grown” mayor? Additionally, had our new mayor shared this plan as a candidate, how would it have impacted the election? I assure you he would still have summers off.
The question we must ask ourselves is, why would our new mayor act on a personal preference, rather than what’s best for our city? He clearly didn’t have the information necessary to determine what was best for the department. And to be so unprepared for the fallout is a rookie mistake.
Our new mayor campaigned almost exclusively on transparency. We heard him say it many times in the months leading up to the election. Yet in Monday night’s council meeting, no less than 20 times, he was asked to explain why he chose to terminate perhaps one of the best, most effective, respected and professional department head he was gifted.
Not only did he fail to address the reason for the change, he also ignored numerous requests to outline this new “direction” he plans to take the department. Even worse, he promised to address those issues at the end of the meeting, yet, abruptly adjourned the meeting when the council finished their comments.
Our community deserves an answer on this termination. Ignoring rumors and pretending like other news stories don’t exist only helps to divide our community and fuel additional uncertainty.
As for those home-grown officers who may be in the race for this position, we have many good ones. Just remember that the NBA has many good basketball players too. But not many Michael Jordans.
Mayor, although I don’t see you ever fully recovering from this mistake, I encourage you to seek out the input from the community prior to making additional mistakes like this one. Those who supported you expect more professionalism in the mayor’s office.
