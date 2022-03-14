This is Sunshine Week, highlighting the importance of transparency in government. “Open government is good government” is the national slogan.
What is taking place in Europe with the war in the Ukraine is a frightening indication of what happens when governments take on an authoritarian approach. Think we are safe in the United States? Think again.
The key to good government is you. You, as a voter and a taxpayer, must remain vigilant as our lawmakers — local, state and national — pass legislation that will eventually impact you, your family and your business. It has gotten harder to track government because of misinformation on social media and news organizations that have taken a bias-tilt in their news coverage, but that’s why finding news sources that are fair and unbiased is critical. Stretch yourself and look at both sides. Don’t get fooled into thinking one political party has all the answers — they don’t.
Our nation was built on a two-party system for a reason.
Some things to be watchful for from your governments:
—Be alert for any legislation that weakens or reduces transparency of your elected officials or government in general. Over the past five years or so, more and more legislation is surfacing within the Kentucky General Assembly that is designed to strip the state’s Open Records and Open Meetings laws of its strength. Several such bills have surfaced in the current session, including a bill that would enable public utilities to pass rate increases without applying to the Public Service Commission or alerting the public of the oncoming rate increases or a bill that would allow all local government entities to post public notices on their individual website forcing the public to search through a number of websites for the information, not to mention that many of these websites are cumbersome and the information can be easily hidden.
A bill of particular concern in this session is SB 63, sponsored by Sen. Danny Carroll, which would exempt from public view records of a public officer and the public officer’s families. Among the public officers include: judges, law enforcement, emergency medical services, state employees, state agencies, public safety officers, correctional officers and employees. Under this bill, the governor — who has served as attorney general — could keep much of his personal information private. A version of this bill passed last year’s General Assembly, but Gov. Beshear vetoed it at the last minute so the veto could not be over-ridden. In the current session the bill has passed the Senate — Sen. Damon Thayer voted in favor — and is now in the House.
—Be aware of any legislation that encourages censorship. There are a number of bills around the nation, including here in Kentucky, allowing the state legislature to determine what should and should not be taught in schools and what documents can be read or banned. Are we ready to surrender such decisions to state legislators rather than trained educators? If parents have concerns about what is being taught in the classroom, or the literature being used in classrooms, there are already mechanisms in place to share those concerns. Each school has a site-based council, elected by the school’s parents, who can address those concerns. And then there is the school board, elected by local voters. These groups are easily more accessible than state lawmakers.
—Be concerned about any legislation that makes it harder to vote. Certainly, we need to protect the integrity of the electoral process, but passing bills that make it harder for some groups to vote is wrong. We should seek ways to make voting easier, and more inclusive.
—Be warned about any legislation that discriminates against any specific group of individuals whether it is because of race, gender, education, age, sexual orientation, religion, etc. We need to find ways to be more inclusive as a nation and society. When we start singling out groups, we begin to divide ourselves. Be careful; one day you may find yourself, a family member or someone you care about, is part of a group you once discriminated against.
We are blessed to live in a great state and a great nation. Neither is perfect, but they are each a beacon of hope for many others.
Our greatest hope for the future is each of you.
The more transparent government we have, the better the government. Stay informed.
