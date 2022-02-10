In most editions of the News-Graphic is a section on this page entitled “Letters to the Editor.”
These letters are written and presented by News-Graphic readers and they offer opinions and insights of the writer.
While we appreciate and encourage such letters, it is important to note that the content of these letters is not necessarily the opinions and viewpoints of the News-Graphic. The opinions are the expressed viewpoint of the letter’s author.
This page is called “Opinion,” because it is a place where the newspaper and individuals may share their perspective on whatever may interest them. It is said you can tell the strength of a newspaper by its letters to the editor page, and if that is so, the News-Graphic is doing well. We typically have a good mix of letters, and they often spark discussions and debate, which is healthy and good.
The space in which this commentary is located is the newspaper’s viewpoint. On occasion we’ll publish an editorial from another newspaper, so our readers can see how other publications and regions of the state may feel about an issue. Those editorials are clearly marked at the end of the editorial. But most of the time, the commentary in this space is ours.
We also publish columns from a variety of writers. Some are elected officials, some are community leaders and some just want to share a slice of life. Those columns are also the opinions and viewpoints of the authors, and are not necessarily the opinions of this newspaper.
We do encourage the letter to the editor writers and those of the columns to be respectful of others. We have begun to discourage “calling out” another letter writer by name, but instead focus on the point of disagreement and state your case.
We believe in freedom of the press, so we will publish letters to the editor unless they are libelous or unnecessarily rude to another letter writer. In that case we will encourage a rewrite and encourage the writer to focus on the specific difference of opinion.
In today’s edition, our lead story focuses on a pair of letters to the editor that proclaims a city council candidate should withdraw from the campaign because of a perceived conflict of interest. The fact is there is no such conflict of interest, and we are happy to set the record straight. But while the letter writers were wrong, the fact they brought this issue into light is a positive as it can be addressed and corrected. Otherwise, there may have been others who would have shared the same viewpoint, and that viewpoint circulated inaccurately among others, costing votes and raising suspicions.
We live in a world in which varying viewpoints can cause division and even animosity. So, some newspapers have started to eliminate their opinion/editorial pages.
We do not want to do that. We believe there is more we share than what separates us. We believe opinions and viewpoints are valuable, just as debate and discussion is valuable. But we also believe we should all keep an open mind and be willing to try and understand the other side.
We are proud of our Opinion page. The page has won multiple awards for the page itself and for some of those who have chosen to participate in it.
We believe this page is valuable to our community by sharing various viewpoints, but also by giving people a voice to share their thoughts and perspective. We hope our letters to the Editor section continues to grow and enlighten our community. We thank those who participate by writing letters to the editor. They are participating in a practice that has made our nation great.
And thank each of you for reading the News-Graphic and supporting good, community journalism.
