To the Editor,
In the September 28 edition of the News-Graphic, a letter writer reprimands the editor for publishing another letter writer’s vicious attack on her when all that letter writer did was use the words that she herself had used in a previous attack on Karen Tingle-Sames. If that put her knickers into a twist, she needs to stop attacking other people in her letters.
The letter writer did make one valid point, however, when she said that politicians are fair game for public abuse (as in verbal criticism, one would hope) because it goes with their paychecks and perks. Joe Biden (the big guy) is a corrupt politician who has for decades used his positions to enrich himself and his family members. Nancy Pelosi uses her power as Speaker of the House to bully representatives who were sent to Washington to vote for what is best for their constituents and the country. She coerces them into voting for what she wants, which is not necessarily what’s good for the country. Schumer does the same thing on the Senate side in what some laughingly refer to as The Chuckles and Nancy Show. Now before she goes off again, this letter writer assures her that these three politicians were used as illustrations only because her political affiliation is so obvious that they served as the most effective examples. This writer could have used several Republican politicians since corruption and coercion go beyond party lines.
In a later paragraph, that same previous letter writer launches another attack on Ms. Tingle-Sames by calling her selfish and childish and a threat to the city’s budget, but this writer thinks that the first letter writer’s anger at the editor for doing his job is selfish and childish.
Peace to all of us.
Jan Terrell
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.