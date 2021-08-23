A
month or so ago, we reported on Mark and Andrea Smith’s contribution of one ton of food to AMEN House and a challenge for others to follow. The Smiths have since followed up with another ton of food.
Since then we have learned of an effort that has been going on for 48 months — four years — that provides a truckload of food each and every month.
While on vacation in Florida, Larry became involved with a “fill the truck” campaign for a local food pantry. Returning home, Oser and his church Sts. Francis & John Catholic Church established such a program here to help AMEN House.
“Larry is an advocate against hunger,” said Michele Carlisle, AMEN House director. “I mean, he is out there within his church community advocating for people to bring in food, to bring in dollars that we turn into food.”
On Monday, Oser and his team delivered their 49th truckload of food.
For the first 48 months, Oser says the program has provided 25,319 pounds of food, as well as $52,184 in cash donations. For the record, that is 13 tons of food.
It is easy to get discouraged as our world seems to be an almost constant turmoil from the pandemic to wildfires to hurricanes to the chaos in Afghanistan to constant political bickering.
But there are a lot of good things happening, as well.
And good people such as Larry Oser and his team and the Smiths.
People who care and make the effort to make that care and concern really make a difference in our community.
There are others, and we will work to seek them out. The truth is Oser did not seek attention, and we are finding out there are others who are making our community better, but they don’t want attention.
We are proud to share the story of Larry Oser and Mark and Andrea Smith. Not because they want or seek the attention, but because they are living proof there is more positive going on in this world than it may seem sometimes.
