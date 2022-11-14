We, as a society, hold our judicial system to a higher standard than we do most governmental agencies.
That’s why what has happened within the 14th Judicial District this year has been disturbing, disappointing and frankly, unacceptable.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 9:52 pm
We, as a society, hold our judicial system to a higher standard than we do most governmental agencies.
That’s why what has happened within the 14th Judicial District this year has been disturbing, disappointing and frankly, unacceptable.
It started early this year with the resignation of a judge that we later learned sent inappropriate texts to a court employee — while on the bench. That same judge sent a letter accusing the commonwealth attorney of a series of misdeeds most of which have been refuted by court officials outside the judicial district and even the attorney general.
Over the past year, the News-Graphic has interviewed several dozen court officials, employees, attorneys and others in courthouses in Georgetown, Paris and Versailles. Naturally, they would not speak on the record, but many were disturbed by the treatment directed toward the commonwealth attorney. The terms “inappropriate,” “rude,” “mean-spirited” and even “misogynist,” were among those describing the actions.
And then there was the recent campaign for the circuit court judge seat. It was a campaign that was embarrassing and far beneath anything the public has a right to expect from individuals who want to accompany a respected seat of judgement. Both sides were guilty of perhaps the ugliest campaign we have ever witnessed in a local judicial race. Yes, we are aware that judicial campaigns in other districts get ugly, but we in the 14th Judicial District would like to believe our judicial system is above that.
Obviously not.
But our court officials need to understand that what has been happening is not acceptable, and many, many of us expect respectful behavior to return to our courtrooms, especially by court officers on both sides of the bench. From the outside looking in, it appears there is some type of political persecution under way, an activity that needs to stop. Unfortunately, politics will always be a part of the judicial system in Kentucky, but the recent manner and actions witnessed within our judicial district are destructive and undermine the judicial system’s very purpose.
As a society we must believe in our judicial system. But that becomes difficult, if not impossible, when the examples displayed by those within our judicial system are so inappropriate.
The people of the 14th Judicial District deserve better.
The election is over. It is time to move on.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.