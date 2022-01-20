To the Editor,
One of the things in life that one shouldn’t have to worry about is what will happen if one finds oneself in a life or death situation. I never worried about it because I had never found myself in such a situation. That is, until New Year’s Eve.
My family had to call 911 and EMTs Matthew Martin and Aaron Tolley were at my husband’s side within five minutes. Not only were they efficient and professional, they were kind and considerate and helped maintain calm during a very stressful situation. They transported my husband to the Georgetown Hospital where the ER staff was exceptional. Later that evening, it was necessary to move my husband to Lexington, and EMTs David Herlensky and MacKenzie Swatsler made sure the trip was as stress free as possible, taking time to reassure us in a time of great anxiety.
The actions of these first responders made all the difference and my husband is on the way to a full recovery. I cannot thank them enough. What I’d like the citizens of Georgetown to know, is that they can rest easy.
We shouldn’t have to worry about what will happen if we’re in a life or death situation. Our 911/EMTs will be there. And we are blessed to have such men and women as these to call upon.
Tammy Lusby Mitchell
Georgetown
