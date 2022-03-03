To the Editor,
There are some very basic rules in our society for keeping the peace, and insuring the rights of all.
I wish to restate here a simple list of truths that I hope will help some citizens of our country to reestablish their contact with the reasons for such rules.
— We the people: People are individual human beings, many of whom have specific beliefs about religion or a specific super natural being or deity/deities
— The First Amendment: Allows no establishment of a religion of any kind by the official government of The United States of America or its constituent parts or subparts.
— No favoritism in regard to the expression of the beliefs of individuals about religion: Religion is an organized and/or established expression of beliefs usually revolving around a specific supernatural figure or deity/deities. Individual “people” hold widely varying beliefs and are organized in a widely varying number of organizations for the worship, discussion, teaching, and/or prayer in regard to their lives in and relationship as individuals to these various supernatural beings or deities.
If you do not understand that the above is in fact the way our government should in fact operate in order to preserve the rights and dignity of all citizens and visitors within our nation, then I suggest you enroll in a class for intellectually challenged persons who need instruction on how to function in a civilized society.
Stephen D. Currens
Versaillles
