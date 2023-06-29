It is natural to think about any time but ‘now’.
We think about the past, plan for the future but we seldom stop and enjoy the ‘now.’
Well, ‘now’ is pretty good for Georgetown and Scott County. And ‘now’ is a moment that will impact our community for years and decades to come.
Let’s consider:
—Within weeks bids will be sold for a 70,000 sq. ft. justice center to be constructed at the corner of Washington and Broadway streets. Our existing justice center is crowded and certainly is not audience friendly. In a jury trial, the jury is seated back to the audience and elevated so the judge, attorneys, witnesses, etc. are difficult if not imposible to see. Hearing what is happening is almost impossible. The new justice center is be a welcome edition.
—Across the street, plans are in the final stages for a pavilion to be constructed in the Georgetown City Hall parking lot. The pavilion will be an annual home for the Scott County Farmer’s Market, but concerts and other events can be held their as well. The Scott County Fiscal Court is footing the estimated $1 million bill.
—Georgetown City Hall is undergoing an extensive renovation. The historic building is nearing its 150th birthday. City offices have been moved throughout Georgetown to accommodate the renovation, but the temporary inconvenience will be well worth it once the renovations are complete. Oh, and the third floor, which has not be usable, will be renovated adding valuable space.
—At the southern entrance to Georgetown is the construction of a medical plaza office complex and an Aldi’s grocery store. The medical plaza will become home to a number of medical specialities, not to mention it will enhance that entrance. The medical plaza and Aldi’s are each set to open this fall. Recently, the Georgetown City Council voted to add a traffic light at Lusby Way and Broadway (near Bojangles and across from Georgetown Community Hospital) which will improve safety.
—The broadband project, a joint project between the Scott County Fiscal Court and Charter/Spectrum, is well underway. Several neighborhoods were recently activated. There is some frustration because the project is not moving as fast as e might all want, but it is very likely that we are just months away from over 5,000 new residences having new access to the Internet.
—Fortune Magazine recently named Georgetown as the nation’s 32nd family friendly town. We think the ranking is a little low, but we’ll take it.
—Georgetown was recently identified as Kentucky’s sixth wealthiest community.
—A new Scott County High School is well under construction and on schedule to open the fall of 2025. Two newly constructed high schools within a single decade is pretty impressive. The new high school building also opens the door for Scott County Middle School to eventually occupy the current SCHS.
—Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky has teased us with word a new full-size SUV will be built here, and it will be an electric vehicle.
—A new brewery will be built in Lane’s Run Business Park. The business park is filling up fast and has been instrumental in diversifying our economy.
—Georgetown’s Waste Water Treatment Plant One is well under way. Georgetown’s growth challenged our community’s sewer capacity, but the new waste treatment plant will be critical to our future. Recently, concerns were raised when rate hikes were discussed, but even that has to be viewed in an appropriate context. The rate hikes were high, but one reason is for years, the board that managed Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services, chose not to raise rates and on occasion even reduced rates. The concern over the rate hikes has also led to a senior citizen discount.
—The environmental issue at the mobile home parks located on the Scott-Fayette county line is near an end. Construction is under way to provide sewage service to those communities. A sewage package plan that currently serves the communities has been spilling raw sewage in nearby water ways for years, and has sometimes been called Kentucky’s greatest environment hazard. Soon, that problem will be a memory. The sewer lines are being built by GMWSS using low interest financing.
This is just a sampling, but we hope you get the idea. If we missed something, please do not take offense.
Our ‘now’ is pretty good, and that makes our future pretty exciting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.