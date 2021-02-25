More than 35 years ago, The Kentucky Center opened, creating an enduring community and statewide asset that would have considerable and lasting impact on the commonwealth.
The impact of the facility, along with its parent organization Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA), is seen and felt in a multitude of ways, attracting tourism dollars, extending the arts to underserved communities and allowing Kentucky to stake its claim as a state that enthusiastically supports the arts.
Through numerous programs, KPA keeps the arts alive in every county. Our education programs traverse the commonwealth, increasing access to the arts. The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) brings more than 250 high school students together for three weeks of immersive arts experience. These programs ensure arts engagement for communities across the commonwealth.
As coronavirus spread, we closed our stages and our primary revenue ultimately vanished. The spread of the virus forced us to reduce our overall expenditures by 75 percent to stay afloat.
With a light at the end of the tunnel, we look forward to the possibility of reopening. However, we still face daunting challenges, with depleted resources from a 2018 fire that damaged the Kentucky Center building and, of course, the halt of all performances since the beginning of the pandemic.
For our doors to reopen and stage curtains to rise, we must ensure a safe post-COVID environment for our artists and audiences, which will require more than a million dollars in capital investment, facility modifications and staff training.
To regain our momentum as a contributor to the state’s economic ecosystem — we see this is an investment in the future of our local and state economies, our communities and our youth, further supporting the recovery of all of Kentucky. As a state-owned facility, we respectfully ask for your support to help us bring arts and culture back, to provide jobs and help drive our local and state economies.
If you support the arts in Kentucky, please ask your state legislators to support KPA so that in return, we can support Kentucky again, as we have for more than 35 years.
Kim Baker is the President and CEO of Kentucky Performing Arts.
