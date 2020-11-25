To the Editor,
Dear Dr. Michael Cairo,
It’s no secret that I have had many issues with Councilmember Sames over the years and even more so when she served as mayor. However, this recent “outrage” over her Facebook post is simply ridiculous.
How glorious when academia descends on the uncultivated to castigate them for their shortcomings in a letter to the editor, rather than simply returning a phone call.
In one action, you have demonstrated why more people than ever in history supported our president in this last election. Your sanctimonious tone unveils exactly what the elite left tries to hide underneath the cloak of compassion. “How dare anyone speak ill of the current chosen one from the party of the modern-day Pharisees? Stay in line infidel!”
In your numerous directives on how an elected official should conduct themselves, you commented that she is an “alleged nonpartisan official”. Perhaps you should open your eyes. While the office is, by way of the State Constitution a nonpartisan office, you would be ignorant to assume partisan views are somehow absent in any setting. And in this case, this post was on her personal Facebook page with no presumption that this was an official opinion of the city. Despite what many “progressives” wish, we do still have the right to freedom of speech. Even when it hurts your feelings. Even when we are elected by the people, many of whom actually agree with her post. And no, they’re not racists. But what a “playbook” thing to say.
But to indulge, shouldn’t professors, the ones who are shaping the minds of the future of our country also be nonpartisan? Understand that we elect people to office because of their beliefs and opinions. We do not however, get that same opportunity when sending our students to class. Is this practiced in your lecture hall?
Interesting you took the time to quote some horrible comments that Trump has made in the past. What a great “gotcha” moment. How unfortunate to be irrelevant to his job as President. But that doesn’t matter to you does it. While you focus on his comments of the past, you fail to see his accomplishments of today. I won’t outline any, as you only listen to “credible news sources”. Those same news sources who leaked the “alleged” tax returns which you mention and the Russian Dossier. Yes, very credible. And neither of which were “Facts”.
I will admit however, your condemnation of Council member Sames while solely political and vastly overplayed, was clearly eclipsed by your almost lustful comments about the subjects of her post. But spare me the religious resumes of either of these candidates. They lost that right when they both stood on a stage and raised their hands in favor of murdering babies the day before their due date. That professor is a fact.
As for your call for her resignation, nothing in her post indicates she’s unaware of the challenges facing this community or this nation, nor any dereliction of duties. It appears that her only misdeed, is having an opinion and expressing it. It may be time to come down from your pulpit.
Brad Penn
Georgetown
