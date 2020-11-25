To the Editor,
Georgetown and its public works department are pathetically, alarmingly addicted to unnecessary, often counterproductive machinery is clearly indicated by public works’ counterproductive use of its illegally noisy woodchipper machine, that destroys good, very useful timber to make relatively useless woodchips. In 2017, as in earlier years, Georgetown’s code enforcement office ordered said public works department to remove all threes from my two-and one-half aces, except fencerow trees; and then to bush-hog all remaining vegetation. They cut and removed, over the years, several huge, mature hardwood trees — walnut, cherry, locust, ash — fallen naturally from my fencerows; which trees I would have otherwise passed to a woodworker or processed myself. All that good timber, young and old, probably became woodchips.
On Wednesday, June 26, 2020, some dozen employees of said public works department returned to my property, accompanied by Georgetown’s so-called code enforcement officers and by Georgetown police. They began cutting down trees with chainsaws which, because, of their noise, are illegal on my residentially-zoned property (see SC Zoning Ordinance, p13.) Code enforcement director Tim Thompson told me he intended to cut down all my trees, and then to mow my entire property. When I immediately objected, I was arrested by police. So I sat in jail while the town of Georgetown continued to cut down my trees, including some two dozen trees they won’t recognize as my fruit orchard. Hundreds of young hardwood and fruit trees, along with a huge, old, furniture-grade wild cherry tree that recently fell from my fencerow, will become woodchips because Georgetown’s so-called code enforcement office wants me to have two-and-one-half acres of conventionally suburban lawn that I neither want nor need, and that requires illegally noisy machinery to maintain (see SC Zoning Ordinance, p13.)
Father of code enforcer Tim Thompson is Georgetown councilman Marvin Thompson, who provides commercial lawn mowing service. Marvin Thompson admitted to me in casual conversation that he relies upon the town of Georgetown’s forcing of lawns, for his lawn mowing business and for his cash income from it. “The city makes them mow, and so they call me.” he said laughingly. Marvin Thompson and his son Tim Thompson, code enforcement director thus defy and violate Georgetown’s anti-nepotism ordinance which prohibits use of public office and employment in Georgetown to benefit of one’s family. While Tim Thompson has, unlike his father, never admitted his nepotism, his code enforcement actions appear to intentionally favor his father’s lawn mowing business. The more lawns he enforces, the more lawns appears normal and inevitable. Though Georgetown Ordinance 06-027 repealed, in 2006, former 10-inch height limit on lawn grass, and allows grass “to any height,” Tim Thompson’s code enforcement website indicates “tall grass” as an offense targeted by his office. Tim Thompson’s actions and policies in so-called code enforcement obviously benefit lawn mowing business of his father, Marvin Thompson.
Prior to June 24, 2020 cutting of my trees, I complained to mayor Tom Prather that his code enforcement office was breaking several laws — Georgetown Ordinance 06-027, KRS 413.072, KRS 149.336, 16 U.S. Code 2105 — by insisting that I cut down my trees for lawn. He advised simply, “Devon Golden is in charge of that,” indicating that because he hired Golden as town attorney and pays her, he trust her without even considering laws. So a so-called lawyer, a female in her late twenties whose greatest distinction is that she played basketball for Georgetown College, now decides how all property in Georgetown must be managed. The domination of Georgetown by basketball personalities begun by former Georgetown mayor, Everett Varney, a high school basketball coach, continues in town hall. Varney didn’t know anything about managing the outdoors productively, and neither does Golden.
Most readers of this letter are probably unaware that Scott County Zoning Ordinance prohibits noise from machinery in most of Scott County, and may deny and reject such prohibition. But anyone who reads said Zoning Ordinance must admit that “noise” and “vibration heard or felt off the premises,” including those of most machines, are restricted to “heavy industrial, I-2” zones. Surprising and maybe alarming as it maybe to readers of this letter, said prohibition means that now common use in residential zones of noisy machinery-motorized lawnmowers, weedtrimmers, chainsaws, leafblowers, pressure washers, air-compressors, etc — and occasionally of heavy motorized equipment, is illegal; though, obviously, few people comply with the ordinance, and it is not enforced. On the contrary, Georgetown’s property maintenance code, enforced by Tim Thompson and his co-officers, offers absolutely no credit or suggestion for use of noise-free hand tools; and Thompson’s reliance on motorized public works machinery obviously defies the ordinance.
This letter to the editor of the News-Graphic will continue in a future edition.
Steve Price
Georgetown
