S
cott County recently lost two leaders who have left a lasting legacy.
Ed Overstreet, 67, passed away Nov. 29. Overstreet served on the Georgetown City Council from 1997 to 2000, as chairman of Checkpoint, was instrumental in the building of Ed Davis Center, served as a board member of Habitat for Humanity, United Way of the Bluegrass Board of Directors, Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce, Concerned Citizens for Equal Education, Leadership Scott County, served on the Scott County High School Renovation Committee, the Georgetown/Scott County Planning & Zoning Commission and the 2020 Vision for Scott County committee.
He was a former director of radiology at Scott County Hospital and a Kentucky Colonel. He received multiple awards including Scott General Hospital Employee of the Year and the Scott County Branch NAACP Leadership Award.
Ed Overstreet served his community well, and his contributions have been instrumental in building the community we enjoy today.
Lucas Michael Olson Gravitt, 35, died suddenly Nov. 22. Gravitt was a well-known and highly respected educator, and his loss is being felt throughout the community.
Gravitt was a Georgetown College graduate and later served as an Adjunct Professor for his alma mater. He taught German for Scott County Schools and was named the American Association of Teachers’ German-Kentucky Teacher of the Year in 2017. He served in multiple leadership roles in the school system as well as state and national language and education organizations.
The impact of the work of these two men has unquestionably left our community stronger and better. They will each be missed.
Our condolences to their families and friends and a sincere thank you for sharing your loved one.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.