“I have a son, a little son, a boy completely fine.
Whenever I see him, it seems to me, all the world is mine.
But seldom, seldom, do I see my child awake and bright.
I only see him when he sleeps; I’m only home at night.
It’s early when I leave for work; when I return, it’s late.
Unknown to me is my own flesh, unknown is my child’s face.
When I come home so wearily, in the darkness after day;
My pale wife exclaims to me: ‘You should have seen our child play.’
I stand beside his little bed; I look and try to hear.
In his dream he moves his lips, ‘Why isn’t Papa here?’”
A friend remarked to me how much he envied the relationship I had with my father. He had read some of my articles and knew it was a special relationship. He had missed this when he was growing up…too much work to do. When I read the poem above, I thought how much parents miss when they don’t grow up along with their children.
Life has changed a lot since I was a little boy more than 75 years ago. People worked hard back then. Very hard. But the most important part of life was the evenings at home with the family. These were the times when the only thing to do was nothing. There were no organized sports or other places to go. There wasn’t even television.
Today, a major problem facing America is the rise in juvenile violence. The violence comes from juveniles from all sorts of backgrounds. It comes from families where parents love their children more than anything else in the world. And often, it comes from families where parents are just too busy to take the time to watch their children grow.
The Bible says, “Bring up a child in the way that he should go, and when he is old, he will not part from it.” What a wonderful promise.
We never know what things in life we will be remembered for. The things I remember most about my parents are the lazy evenings at home. The things I cherish most in raising my own children are the cookouts, ball games, and catching lightning bugs…all in our own backyard.
The saddest words a parent could hear: “I stand beside his little bed; I look and try to hear. In his dream he moves his lips, ‘Why isn’t Papa here?’” There is an old song by Bobby Goldsboro that has this line; “Me and God are watching Scottie grow.” Are you and God watching your child grow?
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
