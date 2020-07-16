Parents of Scott County Schools students have decisions to make in the next few weeks.
School officials have targeted Aug. 26 as the tentative start day for five-day per week, in-person classes. Students will also have the option of virtual instruction as well as pencil and paper instruction if parents do not feel comfortable sending their child to school.
The school district is allowing parents time to make these decisions as the number of coronavirus cases increases in Kentucky and nationwide. A couple of weeks ago a survey was sent to parents and it showed 73 percent of the 8,000 parents surveyed want in-person classes. This next week, the school district will send another survey which will be student specific and will give an outline on what the virtual instruction will be like.
School officials say the virtual instruction will not be like non-traditional instruction (NTI), and teachers and administration officials have been developing and fine-tuning the process throughout the summer. The News-Graphic will have more details on the virtual instruction in the days ahead.
Obviously, a pandemic requires more than a one-size-fits-all solution. Every family and every student has a unique set of circumstances, such as a compromised immune system or simply a fear of a virus that has no vaccine. So, the fact the school system is giving options should be appreciated.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub has emphasized he is in content with other school officials around the state and the collaboration is intense. Scott County classes are scheduled to start a full two weeks after 40 other school districts in the state will open. Hub believes this will give Scott County data to adjust if necessary in order to be ready.
Masks will be required, and Hub warns that students who refuse to comply will be sent home. But teachers and administrators have been encouraged to work with the students to make the transition to using masks as smooth and easy as possible. “Health and wellness” breaks will be used to ease the anxiety of students regarding the masks, he said. Social distancing will be observed and once this next set of parent surveys are complete, the schools may learn that enough students are taking the virtual instruction option that the mask requirement may be eased somewhat.
Public health and school officials are working together to make sure the school buildings are clean and disinfected. During the school day there will be periodic cleaning of “high touch” areas such as bathrooms and door knobs. Temperatures of students and others entering the school building will be taken.
There is a lot at stake. But Hub and other school officials believe they will be ready when Aug. 26 arrives.
