On Tuesday Bill Parker was honored as the 2022 Distinguished Citizen by Scott County Scouting and the Blue Grass Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
The award is noteworthy and significant as Parker is truly one of the community’s unsung heroes. There are truly few areas in our community upon which Parker has not assisted, often without asking, and more often than not with little recognition.
Parker is a nuts and bolts kind of person, who works behind the scenes to make sure everything is running smoothly. He is seldom out front, so while people may see him moving about, his role is often overlooked.
In introducing Parker as the Distinguished Citizen, Nathaniel Price of Transform Scott County made this point vividly.
“He’s served in public office,” said Price. “He’s worked for Parks and Rec. He leads blood drives, shows up and sweeps things, cleans things, puts together things, builds things, helps things. I myself, besides benefiting from him, just personally, the organization that I run, the nonprofit here in town, Bill’s been a supporter and cheerleader for that.
“Bill is the perfect example of that person who serves without recognition. He’s not upfront; he’s not loud; he’s not any of those things. He just shows up and grinds. And so, you know, he’s what we want in any kind of community, individual, someone who just says, ‘I’m going to make it better.’ I feel like that’s what Bill just thinks every day. ‘How can I make this better?’ And you see that in his personal life, his professional life, and so he’s truly someone to admire.”
If you have noticed the many blood drives in Scott County lately, thank Bill Parker. His goal is by year-end to have 90 or more blood drives in our community. Why?
“Because the blood is needed,” Parker said.
That in a nutshell summarizes Parker’s goals and ambitions when it comes to helping out around the community. When he sees a need, Parker moves to fill that need.
Congratulations to Bill Parker as the recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Citizen Award, presented by the local Boy Scouts of America chapter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.