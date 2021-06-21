Congratulations to Billy Parker Jr. for being selected as the next superintendent for Scott County Schools.
Parker, of course, is no stranger to the school system. As a Scott County native, Parker graduated from Scott County High School and later attended Georgetown College. In 2016, Parker was hired as director of facilities for the Scott County Schools system and is now assistant superintendent of operations.
During his five years with Scott County Schools, Parker has been near or at the center of most major initiatives undertaken by the school board and current superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub. It has been obvious Hub holds Parker in high regard and has not hesitated to place him in charge of many operations within the school system.
For those who may wonder about Parker’s classroom experience, he taught for eight years at Collins Lane Elementary in Frankfort. He was later assistant principal at Franklin County Early Learning Village East and then principal at Kit Carson Elementary School in Madison County where Parker and Hub became acquainted.
Our own experience with Parker has always been positive. We have found Parker to be helpful, always available and honest, even when being honest was difficult or uncomfortable.
The school board has named Parker superintendent to succeed Hub, who has announced Dec. 1, 2021 as his retirement date. At that time it is believed Parker will assume has new position, and in the interim Parker and Hub will work side-by-side.
While the school system has been moving forward at a progressive pace, Parker faces some significant challenges in his new role. The most challenging and most immediate will be overcoming the aftermath of a pandemic that wreaked havoc with all schools, including Scott County Schools. At the most recent school board meeting, it was reported that some 2,000 students were attending summer school.
Beyond that, plans are under way to build a new Scott County High School, not to mention the changing landscape for jobs. With the prices of tuition at colleges and universities soaring, more and more students are looking into trades in order to get an education and land a lucrative job without a heavy student debt load. Scott County also has a heavy industrial base, so if we want to keep students here, our school system must find ways to prepare students are the jobs that exist locally.
Running the school system in your own hometown does not promise to be easy, either.
We believe the school board and the search committee made the right choice, and we are comfortable and pleased with the selection.
