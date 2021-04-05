Scott County has one of the finest Parks and Recreation departments in the state. The success began a lot of years ago. I will once again turn back the pages of time to when it began, and tell you about some of those forgotten people that made it happen.
The time was in the early fifties when the Women’s Club of Georgetown saw the need to have something for the young kids to do during the summer months. I was one of those little kids who was just barely a teenager. We enjoyed the lazy days of summer, but there was no little league or soccer. There wasn’t even a public swimming pool. This was about to change. Their big project was to open up a summer park at Garth School. This group of women invested enough money to hire a part-time person to put together programs for the youth in the community. It began with the hiring of Bobby Barlow, who would be in charge of activities. There was tennis, box hockey, ping pong and just hanging around. It didn’t stop there, however. Mr. Barlow started a volleyball league for the young men and not much later, a horseshoe league was going on for the older guys. Then, to get the ladies involved, there was square dancing on Friday nights.
Little League baseball was happening in the bigger cities around the state, but not in Georgetown. That didn’t last long though. Mr. Barlow put out a notice there was going to be a league for boys under 12 years old. Around 50 youngsters showed up and four teams were formed. He then went out to some of the businesses in town and got sponsors to buy uniforms. It was a huge success, but what about the teenagers? No problem. Mr. Barlow started a league for them and then managed a league for men in fast-pitch softball.
Swimming was one of the fun things for teenagers during the dog days of summer. The older kids went to Elkhorn Creek, to a spot called Big Bend. The younger ones went to another spot called Toad’s Hole. The boys of Second Street did their swimming at Askew’s Pond. We had to share the water with the cows that came there to drink and cool off from the hot summer sun, but that didn’t bother us. If we could save a dollar or two, we hitchhiked to Lexington’s Joyland Park and swam in their big city pool.
“We want a swimming pool,” became the outcry of the teenagers at Garth School as the Mayor’s election was taking place. Doc Scroggin was one of the candidates, and getting a swimming pool was part of his platform. He won the election, so the challenge was on. The city had acquired a large parcel of land next to the cemetery. That seemed like a great place for the Georgetown Park. The only problem was, it was landlocked. No road in or out. Louie Nunn was governor during this time, and he had a family member who was the minister at the Christian Church. A group of citizens went to the preacher to see if he could persuade the governor to build a new road to this land. It worked. The road was built starting at Lemons Mill Road to the city property. The new road was named Louie B. Nunn Drive, in honor of his willingness to help our city.
Mayor Scroggin started the first Parks and Recreation Board, with a $5,000 dollar budget. Among the members were Sandy Suffoletta, John Fitch and Gene Lucas. There were others, but I can’t recall their names. Things began to happen fast. Soon there were little league ball fields and, yes, a swimming pool. Suffoletta Park today honors the name of Sandy and Myra’s young son Robert Lonnie, who died during this time. It also honored the hard work Sandy and others did to make it happen.
The city was busy building the parks and providing recreational opportunities for all of our citizens. At the same time the county government was busy doing the same thing. Next week I will share what the county did during these formative years of our excellent Parks and Recreation system. Remember, this was more than a half century ago, and are the memories of a young boy telling his story of the way it was.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.